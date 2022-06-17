Beta Update [2022-06-17]

Hello, Liam here.

Today's update is focused on Black Dahlia bug fixing and tweaks before we head into the weekend.

Different strengths of Another Round (Reload) now influence the number of unique ammo types loaded.

(... Again, Another Round (Reload) mechanics are subject to change and are still work in progress.) (LK) - No special ammo.

(MK) - 3rd ammo slot is a special ammo.

(HK) - 3rd and 6th ammo slot are special ammo. This is the reload from the previous patch.

Increased the time allowed between two kicks to trigger Onslaught. It is now more lenient and easier to trigger if two buttons aren't hit at the exact same time.

Onslaught can now be triggered mid air using regular "stick dash" inputs, such as tapping forward twice.

Forward Dash Reworked her dash to resolve an issue where cancelling it into attacks would not carry over momentum using the same rules as other characters.

Velocity and dash distance ever so slightly reduced.

Dash start up (before she starts moving forward) reduced by 2F.

Fixed a bug where sHP has considerably more hitstop on block than intended.

(... Still a true blockstring into Order Up! (L) up close)

Fixed a bug where Onslaught wasn't keeping Dahlia in a Super Jump (preventing assist calls) state as intended after the initial thrust happens.

Fire Shot Reduced burning fire lifetime from ~4s to ~3.5s

Burning fire dissipates between "downs" in 1v1 fights.

Slightly adjusted the Standard Shot "trigger" hitbox which determines if an enemy is close enough for it to explode.

Fixed a bug where Standard Shot would explode when hitting Parasoul's set tears.

Fixed a bug where air Onslaught could sometimes turn Dahlia around backwards unexpectedly.

Added Black Dahlia's missing "dessert" when she defeats herself.

(... A new dessert enters the ring! Please update your win pose dessert tier lists.)

Fixed a bug where Dahlia would not always be held in the correct position when being thrown.