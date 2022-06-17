 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 17 June 2022

Story Complete, Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8959951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The "Children's Tales" Story is finally complete. It still needs polishing and probably some bugfixes, but you can now play it to the end and win!
  • Families will now move into better homes if there are vacant ones available (e.g. from hut to wood house)
  • Clicking "-" (minus) on the speed selector when you are at the slowest speed now pauses the game
  • Improved collision detection for palisade gates to allow for better snapping to existing walls
  • Fixed workspot assignment for a couple buildings, so they should now show up properly after loading a save game
  • Tents now remember their location when loading/saving a game

