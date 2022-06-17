- The "Children's Tales" Story is finally complete. It still needs polishing and probably some bugfixes, but you can now play it to the end and win!
- Families will now move into better homes if there are vacant ones available (e.g. from hut to wood house)
- Clicking "-" (minus) on the speed selector when you are at the slowest speed now pauses the game
- Improved collision detection for palisade gates to allow for better snapping to existing walls
- Fixed workspot assignment for a couple buildings, so they should now show up properly after loading a save game
- Tents now remember their location when loading/saving a game
Black Forest update for 17 June 2022
Story Complete, Gameplay Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update