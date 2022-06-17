Early Access 1.5.0

New Content
Hardcore Mode
- You can now enable Hardcore mode when creating a character
- Hardcore characters cannot be revived
Fishing
- Fishing Rods can be crafted at an anvil
- Water now has a chance to spawn a fishing spot on it (fishing spots will automatically despawn after a while)
- Using the fishing rod at the fishing spot will reduce its HP like any other resource node
- Destroying a fishing spot will drop 1-5x Pear, and has a 1 in 100 chance of spawning ANY random item from the entire game (ANY ITEM)
Changes
Character Wipe
- All characters have been wiped
- This has been done as the game's balance has evolved a lot over early access, and as we prepare to move away from Early Access and into Full Release we wanted to have a fresh start
- Old characters have been preserved
Premium
- As a free to play game, the time has come to move forward with our plans for a subscription system
- Classes, Enchanting, Building & Pets are now locked to non-premium players
- Added a "Purchase Premium" UI panel that is displayed when attempting to perform a Premium-only action as a non-Premium player
- Added the ability to purchase premium game time from the Steam store (30 days costs £3.99)
Enemies
- Added SFX to various enemies that previously didn’t have them
- Rebalanced the ATK, HP & XP of every single enemy in the game
- Removed 2 Pumpkins left over from the Halloween event
Items
- Squall's End Brew now restores 5 HP (previously it took away 10 HP)
- Boat now moves at 2m/s (previously 1.5m/s)
- Pirate Boat now moves at 3m/s (previously 2m/s)
- Fixed a capitalisation issue with Boat and Pirate Boat
- All mounts other than Horse now move at 4.5m/s (previously variable based on rarity)
- Rebalanced values on all weapons & armour
- Greatly reduced the amount variance on all loot drops relating to Gold
General
- Increased tick rate to 2 (the world still updates once a second, but the server can take inputs twice as fast)
- Rewritten world drawing system to greatly boost frame rates & stability (no more stuttering when moving fast! Woo-hoo! Also animated water! Woo-hoo!)
- Hotbars now save server-side & will no longer clear between game sessions
- Moved to a new server
- Switched some fonts away from non-free fonts
Fixes
- Fixed a stuttering issue when casting a ranged spell
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not flash red when hit if SFX volume was set to 0
- Fixed an issue that caused resource nodes to aggro onto players when hit, then spontaneously combust
- Every character will no longer appear when the server restarts
Known Issues
- Some players are unable to load the crafting catalogue
- Enemies are unintentionally giving double XP
- You currently cannot earn achievements
