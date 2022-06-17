 Skip to content

BrawlQuest update for 17 June 2022

Early Access 1.5.0

Build 8959835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

Hardcore Mode
  • You can now enable Hardcore mode when creating a character
  • Hardcore characters cannot be revived
Fishing
  • Fishing Rods can be crafted at an anvil
  • Water now has a chance to spawn a fishing spot on it (fishing spots will automatically despawn after a while)
  • Using the fishing rod at the fishing spot will reduce its HP like any other resource node
  • Destroying a fishing spot will drop 1-5x Pear, and has a 1 in 100 chance of spawning ANY random item from the entire game (ANY ITEM)

Changes

Character Wipe
  • All characters have been wiped
  • This has been done as the game's balance has evolved a lot over early access, and as we prepare to move away from Early Access and into Full Release we wanted to have a fresh start
  • Old characters have been preserved
Premium
  • As a free to play game, the time has come to move forward with our plans for a subscription system
  • Classes, Enchanting, Building & Pets are now locked to non-premium players
  • Added a "Purchase Premium" UI panel that is displayed when attempting to perform a Premium-only action as a non-Premium player
  • Added the ability to purchase premium game time from the Steam store (30 days costs £3.99)
Enemies
  • Added SFX to various enemies that previously didn’t have them
  • Rebalanced the ATK, HP & XP of every single enemy in the game
  • Removed 2 Pumpkins left over from the Halloween event
Items
  • Squall's End Brew now restores 5 HP (previously it took away 10 HP)
  • Boat now moves at 2m/s (previously 1.5m/s)
  • Pirate Boat now moves at 3m/s (previously 2m/s)
  • Fixed a capitalisation issue with Boat and Pirate Boat
  • All mounts other than Horse now move at 4.5m/s (previously variable based on rarity)
  • Rebalanced values on all weapons & armour
  • Greatly reduced the amount variance on all loot drops relating to Gold
General
  • Increased tick rate to 2 (the world still updates once a second, but the server can take inputs twice as fast)
  • Rewritten world drawing system to greatly boost frame rates & stability (no more stuttering when moving fast! Woo-hoo! Also animated water! Woo-hoo!)
  • Hotbars now save server-side & will no longer clear between game sessions
  • Moved to a new server
  • Switched some fonts away from non-free fonts

Fixes

  • Fixed a stuttering issue when casting a ranged spell
  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not flash red when hit if SFX volume was set to 0
  • Fixed an issue that caused resource nodes to aggro onto players when hit, then spontaneously combust
  • Every character will no longer appear when the server restarts

Known Issues

  • Some players are unable to load the crafting catalogue
  • Enemies are unintentionally giving double XP
  • You currently cannot earn achievements

