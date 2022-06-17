 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 17 June 2022

v0.5.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when another tool was selected while cleaning.
  • Now while performing an action, it is not possible to change tools or open the inventory.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the animations if the bed was made and the player moved or went to sleep.
  • We have fixed a visual error in the first frame of the table cleaning animation.
  • The system of colliders of the doors has been modified.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed the player to pass through the walls.
  • We have fixed a bug in the quests that asked for a single unit of the recipe instead of 10 units.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the player to go out of the game tile when mining a rock.
