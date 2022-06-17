 Skip to content

Coldage update for 17 June 2022

ALMOST THERE

Share · View all patches · Build 8958752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-06-10 - Sixth content release for early access

The final two chapters are now released. We will balance and enhance the game over the next two weeks.

Release notes

  • Five different game endings
  • Overhauled chapter 9
  • New incubi 'Cambion', incl new picture
  • Sound effects for chapter ending events
  • Many texts rewritten or edited
  • Improved load game selector
  • Cut-scene for the refinery chapter
  • A few 'mini' stories (sequential events)
  • In game warning if pressing the ink jar, will lose the game or end the chapter
  • Bugfix: music/sound is playing correctly when playing cut scenes
  • Bugfix: picture shadows hanging
  • Bugfix: several bugs in the ingame menu, making the game unstable

