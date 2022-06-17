ALMOST THERE

2022-06-10 - Sixth content release for early access
The final two chapters are now released. We will balance and enhance the game over the next two weeks.
Release notes
- Five different game endings
- Overhauled chapter 9
- New incubi 'Cambion', incl new picture
- Sound effects for chapter ending events
- Many texts rewritten or edited
- Improved load game selector
- Cut-scene for the refinery chapter
- A few 'mini' stories (sequential events)
- In game warning if pressing the ink jar, will lose the game or end the chapter
- Bugfix: music/sound is playing correctly when playing cut scenes
- Bugfix: picture shadows hanging
- Bugfix: several bugs in the ingame menu, making the game unstable
Changed files in this update