Patch Notes 0.18.1
Balance:
- Blindfold Chef now only affects food/cleaning processes
- A couple of (non-Variety) franchise cards were not set to add customers
- Display stand order probability decreased
- Potato salad order chance increased slightly
- Sharp Cutlery eating speed decreased slightly
Fixes/Other:
- Shoes are now removed at the end of each game day and returned to the rack
- Fix a bug where shoes would persist into new saves
- Fix a bug where franchises with more than 15 cards would lose the newest cards
- "Accept" popups will now start progressing as soon as at least one person has pressed
- Fix Bootstrapping appliances not being free
- Fix a typo ("easting"->"eating")
- Photographic Memory no longer hides customers' delivered food
- Chairs can't be placed in front of the front door now, as with other appliances
