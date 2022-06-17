 Skip to content

PlateUp! Playtest update for 17 June 2022

Patch Notes 0.18.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • Blindfold Chef now only affects food/cleaning processes
  • A couple of (non-Variety) franchise cards were not set to add customers
  • Display stand order probability decreased
  • Potato salad order chance increased slightly
  • Sharp Cutlery eating speed decreased slightly

Fixes/Other:

  • Shoes are now removed at the end of each game day and returned to the rack
  • Fix a bug where shoes would persist into new saves
  • Fix a bug where franchises with more than 15 cards would lose the newest cards
  • "Accept" popups will now start progressing as soon as at least one person has pressed
  • Fix Bootstrapping appliances not being free
  • Fix a typo ("easting"->"eating")
  • Photographic Memory no longer hides customers' delivered food
  • Chairs can't be placed in front of the front door now, as with other appliances
