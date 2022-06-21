Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.4.3 is now available for the Steam and Epic versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please make sure to update your game.
Full changelog below:
- Fixed broken shadows and rendering on the latest Nvidia Driver 516.40
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.4.3 is now available for the Steam and Epic versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please make sure to update your game.
Full changelog below:
Changed files in this update