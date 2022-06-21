 Skip to content

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 21 June 2022

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Build 8958329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.4.3 is now available for the Steam and Epic versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please make sure to update your game.

Full changelog below:

  • Fixed broken shadows and rendering on the latest Nvidia Driver 516.40
