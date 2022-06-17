 Skip to content

BeamNG.drive update for 17 June 2022

Hotfix 0.25.1 Released

Vehicles

  • Racing Gauges: Fixed wrong label for EV range and unit for EV power

  • Scintilla

    • Fixed wrong default drive mode part name
    • Fixed wrong naming of Corse mode in the dashboard
    • Improved front crash bar collisions
    • Improved node positioning on rear bumper
    • Fixed wrong unit for right fuel tank
    • Fixed headlight glass deformGroup causing both headlight lenses to break at once
    • Added missing power steering slot
    • Added race hood
    • Deformation tweaks

Physics

  • Fixed tire burst sound being triggered with a volume of 0
  • Fixed P mode in automatic gearboxes incorrectly locking up the output during freeze state and exploding upon releasing the freeze
  • Fixed Automation cars with specific brake settings crashing upon reset

Game Engine

  • Fixed lagging car dashboards: restored previous behavior for UI running at half the game FPS

Missions

  • Rounded score in the endScreen for Drift missions
  • Added walking ability to Crawl missions
  • Small fixes at Italy drag race prefab
  • Preventing buses to be spawned in the garage to garage missions
  • Fixed Custom Node loading not working in very specific cases

Traffic

  • Random events are now enabled by default

User Interface

  • Fixed several places that did not use the level's gravity
  • Fixed engine debug app displaying wrong power values

Audio

  • Fixed audio on Linux not working
  • Fixed missing engine starter and shutoff sounds
  • Rebalance of transmission whine(s)

Garage Mode

  • Fixed error when trying to load automation cars as well as some other vehicles
  • Fixed wrong camera angle when clicking on "Test"
  • Fixed Automation mods not showing up

Vehicle Controller

  • Fixed DCT using the wrong gear when shifting into M mode at non 0 speeds
  • Fixed incorrect math in generic gauge data for electric motors
  • Fixed negative pressures showing in in-car gauges after deflating a tire
  • Fixed an initialization issue in the rev-match logic

Italy

  • Fixed road issue in Città Vecchia

Input

  • Removed non-functional left-over debug binding

