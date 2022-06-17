Hotfix 0.25.1 Released

Vehicles
-
Racing Gauges: Fixed wrong label for EV range and unit for EV power
-
Scintilla
- Fixed wrong default drive mode part name
- Fixed wrong naming of Corse mode in the dashboard
- Improved front crash bar collisions
- Improved node positioning on rear bumper
- Fixed wrong unit for right fuel tank
- Fixed headlight glass deformGroup causing both headlight lenses to break at once
- Added missing power steering slot
- Added race hood
- Deformation tweaks
Physics
- Fixed tire burst sound being triggered with a volume of 0
- Fixed P mode in automatic gearboxes incorrectly locking up the output during freeze state and exploding upon releasing the freeze
- Fixed Automation cars with specific brake settings crashing upon reset
Game Engine
- Fixed lagging car dashboards: restored previous behavior for UI running at half the game FPS
Missions
- Rounded score in the endScreen for Drift missions
- Added walking ability to Crawl missions
- Small fixes at Italy drag race prefab
- Preventing buses to be spawned in the garage to garage missions
- Fixed Custom Node loading not working in very specific cases
Traffic
- Random events are now enabled by default
User Interface
- Fixed several places that did not use the level's gravity
- Fixed engine debug app displaying wrong power values
Audio
- Fixed audio on Linux not working
- Fixed missing engine starter and shutoff sounds
- Rebalance of transmission whine(s)
Garage Mode
- Fixed error when trying to load automation cars as well as some other vehicles
- Fixed wrong camera angle when clicking on "Test"
- Fixed Automation mods not showing up
Vehicle Controller
- Fixed DCT using the wrong gear when shifting into M mode at non 0 speeds
- Fixed incorrect math in generic gauge data for electric motors
- Fixed negative pressures showing in in-car gauges after deflating a tire
- Fixed an initialization issue in the rev-match logic
Italy
- Fixed road issue in Città Vecchia
Input
- Removed non-functional left-over debug binding
Changed files in this update