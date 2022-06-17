 Skip to content

OverDrift Festival update for 17 June 2022

UPDATE RELEASED!

Build 8957992

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Festival Charts & Rating: PTS leaderboards and 3 nominations:
  • Best Drift Style
  • Best Car Design
  • Best Person
    Vote for each other right in the game! This module is still in testing now.

  • Cinematic Mode: custom free cameras for making photo & vids

  • 2 new cars:

  • 1993 N240
  • 1997 ARCTICO
    Available for all players in stock and for DLC#1 & DLC#2 owners in unuque design and sports upgrade

  • Car service are now 50% cheaper

  • Points are not reset upon contact with other cars - convenient for tandem drifting

  • Playernames bug fixed

  • Many small improvements and many bugs fixed

