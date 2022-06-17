UPDATE RELEASED!

- Festival Charts & Rating: PTS leaderboards and 3 nominations:
- Best Drift Style
- Best Car Design
- Best Person
Vote for each other right in the game! This module is still in testing now.
Cinematic Mode: custom free cameras for making photo & vids
2 new cars:
- 1993 N240
- 1997 ARCTICO
Available for all players in stock and for DLC#1 & DLC#2 owners in unuque design and sports upgrade
Car service are now 50% cheaper
Points are not reset upon contact with other cars - convenient for tandem drifting
Playernames bug fixed
Many small improvements and many bugs fixed
