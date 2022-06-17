v0.0.359 (06/17/2022)
Changes:
- Increased the chance of lightning in a storm by 10%, it was 50%
- Localization and text, some edits
- Changed the time to turn on the main UI after dislocation. Now the main UI will turn on after saving the world.
- Now the location will be saved after the unit appears on the scene, after the first dislocation
- Increased the probability of fog during rain, hail, snow up to 80% (was 50%)
- Now in the Grid mode the "Inspect" mini-menu button is available only for the Conveyor web Reader
- Changed the size of the virtual container from 5x5 to 4x3 cells
- Technology tree - the location of the Constructor technology has been changed, the technology has moved up a cell
- Technology tree - the location of the Ground Lamp and Air Lamp technologies has been changed, the technologies have been shifted to the right by one cell. Moved the Air Lamp tech down one slot.
- Changed the cost of the Constructor technology, replaced the Motional chip-grant with the Carbonic chip-grant
- Technology tree - the Converter technology moved down one cell
- The cost of the Converter technology has been changed, the Motion chip-grant has been added
- In the Grid mode, removed item "Consumption" in tooltips of buildings, only applies to buildings that produce electricity
Added:
- Added sounds of rain, wind
- Added sounds of thunder, wind in the forest, wind in the desert - they have random factor
- Added visualization of the radius of the forest demolition area when dislocation on a location
Corrected:
- Fixed text overlaying in game settings (autosave)
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the save, the unit did not have modules. Due to the quick exit after dislocation at the location, the unit did not have time to save its settings.
- Fixed a bug when the Component Factory did not see buildings with liquid or gaseous resources in the web and could not collect the required amount for production
- Fixed a bug when the selection was completed (press LMB), the selection continued if the cursor was over the UI element
- Fixed a bug when during the loading of the location when creating buildings, the sound of placing the building on the location was played
