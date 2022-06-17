- The more levels you complete, the more levels you can skip ahead.
- Starting tutorials now have a very clear progress indicator. Some people got confused and stuck for a few moments, because they didn't use WASD/Left gamepad stick for long enough.
- A new popup tutorial will show the first time you use the Rotation Tool if you are using Mouse+Keyboard controls.
- Removed some decoration on levels 11 and 20, that obstructed the view too much.
- Level 6 was moved to position 9 (nice).
Please Fix The Road update for 17 June 2022
Patch Notes | 1.1.5 (17 June 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
