Please Fix The Road update for 17 June 2022

Patch Notes | 1.1.5 (17 June 2022)

Patch Notes | 1.1.5 (17 June 2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The more levels you complete, the more levels you can skip ahead.
  • Starting tutorials now have a very clear progress indicator. Some people got confused and stuck for a few moments, because they didn't use WASD/Left gamepad stick for long enough.
  • A new popup tutorial will show the first time you use the Rotation Tool if you are using Mouse+Keyboard controls.
  • Removed some decoration on levels 11 and 20, that obstructed the view too much.
  • Level 6 was moved to position 9 (nice).

