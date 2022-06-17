 Skip to content

Summum Aeterna update for 17 June 2022

Summum Aeterna v0.1.004 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed enemy damage scaling per seed level to better match the difficulty curve
  • Changed the King's health growth to better match the difficulty curve
  • Increased the amount of health gained from the "Longevity" upgrade in the King's upgrade menu to better match the difficulty curve
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from performing a double jump when in contact with a "One-Way" platform
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from doing a full height jump when firing pistols in the air
  • Changed the spawn stats for Lethal Genes to better match the difficulty curve
  • Increased invulnerability time from 1 to 2 seconds after consuming a charge of "Guardian Angel"
  • Fixed a bug with the "Brightness" option in the options menu
  • Chests, projectiles, and traps now change the opacity of the HUD to make them more visible
  • The king's run animation now scales with his movement speed when buffed
  • Fixed a bug where gems with "Freeze" effect weren't stacking their time correctly
  • Improved visibility on the HUD when obtaining a portal key
  • Fixed typos and typos
