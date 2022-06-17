- Changed enemy damage scaling per seed level to better match the difficulty curve
- Changed the King's health growth to better match the difficulty curve
- Increased the amount of health gained from the "Longevity" upgrade in the King's upgrade menu to better match the difficulty curve
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from performing a double jump when in contact with a "One-Way" platform
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from doing a full height jump when firing pistols in the air
- Changed the spawn stats for Lethal Genes to better match the difficulty curve
- Increased invulnerability time from 1 to 2 seconds after consuming a charge of "Guardian Angel"
- Fixed a bug with the "Brightness" option in the options menu
- Chests, projectiles, and traps now change the opacity of the HUD to make them more visible
- The king's run animation now scales with his movement speed when buffed
- Fixed a bug where gems with "Freeze" effect weren't stacking their time correctly
- Improved visibility on the HUD when obtaining a portal key
- Fixed typos and typos
Summum Aeterna update for 17 June 2022
Summum Aeterna v0.1.004 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update