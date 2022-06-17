【0617】血媚娘live2d立绘优化、

Version：1.3.2.0
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem where the exclusive weapon effect for [No Trace] would incorrectly triggered when [Divine Walk] equipping Exculibar [Twin Born].
- Fixed the issue of entering next map without breaking the soul jar.
- Fixed an issue where the genre [Divine Walk]'s exclusive skill [Unopposed] does not triggered properly.
- Fixed the problem where re-loading multiple times will cause the number of sealed weapons to display incorrectly.
- Fixed UI display problems when Pig Boss appeared in stage 2.
- Fixed an issue that the actual damage caused by the [Tortoise Spirit] in the power slot does not match the description.
- Fix the problem that switching the position of relic [Heart of Hatred] will cause the character to continue to be treated as 1 health.
- Fixed an issue where players could interact with two NPCS at the same time in the rest area.
Function Optimization:
- Improve the definition of Blood Siren's animation.
- Blood Siren's Bubble will no longer interrupt the product introduction.
- Sima Yue will recast weapons faster.
————
Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb
Changed files in this update