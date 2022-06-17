 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 17 June 2022

【0617】血媚娘live2d立绘优化、

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：1.3.2.0

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the problem where the exclusive weapon effect for [No Trace] would incorrectly triggered when [Divine Walk] equipping Exculibar [Twin Born].
  2. Fixed the issue of entering next map without breaking the soul jar.
  3. Fixed an issue where the genre [Divine Walk]'s exclusive skill [Unopposed] does not triggered properly.
  4. Fixed the problem where re-loading multiple times will cause the number of sealed weapons to display incorrectly.
  5. Fixed UI display problems when Pig Boss appeared in stage 2.
  6. Fixed an issue that the actual damage caused by the [Tortoise Spirit] in the power slot does not match the description.
  7. Fix the problem that switching the position of relic [Heart of Hatred] will cause the character to continue to be treated as 1 health.
  8. Fixed an issue where players could interact with two NPCS at the same time in the rest area.

Function Optimization:

  1. Improve the definition of Blood Siren's animation.
  2. Blood Siren's Bubble will no longer interrupt the product introduction.
  3. Sima Yue will recast weapons faster.

