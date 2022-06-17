- Fixed the issue that the hook rope not being able to go back when being shot using joy-stick in all direction aiming mode.
- Fixed the issue that the mouse position being limited within the window when using window mode.
- Fixed the bug that player can reduce the record with checkpoints in the speed run challenge mode.
- Fixed the issue that the sound keeps playing when player get off a zipline with dodge slide.
Soda Crisis update for 17 June 2022
Minor Update 20220617
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update