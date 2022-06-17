 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soda Crisis update for 17 June 2022

Minor Update 20220617

Share · View all patches · Build 8955951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue that the hook rope not being able to go back when being shot using joy-stick in all direction aiming mode.
  • Fixed the issue that the mouse position being limited within the window when using window mode.
  • Fixed the bug that player can reduce the record with checkpoints in the speed run challenge mode.
  • Fixed the issue that the sound keeps playing when player get off a zipline with dodge slide.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link