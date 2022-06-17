 Skip to content

新城镇 update for 17 June 2022

Update 6.17.2022

Update 6.17.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added automatic save bits and 5 manual save bits.

The player's previous save is on the auto save, read the top auto save position.

If I encounter a situation where the archive is lost, I have no choice.

