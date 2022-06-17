 Skip to content

Swordsman VR update for 17 June 2022

Patch 1.52

Patch 1.52

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Swordsman 1.52

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • AI now more responsive and aggressive (we underestimated you!)
  • Improved hit detection
  • Increased opponent shield bash range
  • The Jian sword is 25% larger
  • It's now easier to grab and choke enemies
  • Misc. AI + UI clean-up

[Bug Fixes]

  • You could see inside of your own body for a moment after dying
  • Some player armors could prevent damage entirely
  • Giant in Hel fight stopped trying to kill you after the first crystal
  • Ragdoll enemies could still kick you
  • Gripped (ragdoll) enemies were not colliding with the floor
  • Some player stats were not incrementing or saving
  • Hel was not properly holding her daggers (visual bug)
  • Enemies with invincible modifier could still be hurt by snowballs
  • Game complete % sometimes showed incorrect value (visual bug)

