Patch 1.52

Swordsman 1.52
[Improvements / Content Update]
- AI now more responsive and aggressive (we underestimated you!)
- Improved hit detection
- Increased opponent shield bash range
- The Jian sword is 25% larger
- It's now easier to grab and choke enemies
- Misc. AI + UI clean-up
[Bug Fixes]
- You could see inside of your own body for a moment after dying
- Some player armors could prevent damage entirely
- Giant in Hel fight stopped trying to kill you after the first crystal
- Ragdoll enemies could still kick you
- Gripped (ragdoll) enemies were not colliding with the floor
- Some player stats were not incrementing or saving
- Hel was not properly holding her daggers (visual bug)
- Enemies with invincible modifier could still be hurt by snowballs
- Game complete % sometimes showed incorrect value (visual bug)
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap
To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio
