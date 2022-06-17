 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Immortal Life update for 17 June 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.51

Share · View all patches · Build 8954934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Content

New Soundtrack for Yuhua Mystic Realm

Optimization

The Scale Models get easier to trigger.

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that shows up with the wrong model in Collection Manual
  • Fixed a bug that you couldn’t trade or discard weapons purchased in Qiongzhen Pavilion
  • Localization Update (We now fully support English, Japanese and Chinese for our Alpha version)
  • Fixed a bug that makes Master Hangu doesn’t unlock after completing certain quest
  • More Dishes Icons added

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8954934
Depot 1201231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link