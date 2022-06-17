Alpha Branch Update 0.4.51

New Content
New Soundtrack for Yuhua Mystic Realm
Optimization
The Scale Models get easier to trigger.
Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that shows up with the wrong model in Collection Manual
- Fixed a bug that you couldn’t trade or discard weapons purchased in Qiongzhen Pavilion
- Localization Update (We now fully support English, Japanese and Chinese for our Alpha version)
- Fixed a bug that makes Master Hangu doesn’t unlock after completing certain quest
- More Dishes Icons added
Changed depots in test branch