Patch 22167

Hello everyone!

As some of you have noticed the "quick" patch we promised in the last update has not been published yet.

Sadly we ran into a very strange bug which introduced random game freezes to our development build.

Since most of the team has been taking a break during the first months of the year, the bug has not been discovered until we started working on the game actively again (especially testing new features that have been added in the meantime).

In the last 2 months we have been debugging potential fixes, however with no result until the reason has been identified recently (an engine config setting, which was supposed to improve performance).

Nonetheless, today we can finally announce and release the "not-so-quick" patch.

How will we continue?

We are aware of the small active player count the game currently has. Still we will continue to work on the game, we still feel that our game has potential for only a smaller group of gamers.

Great news is also that a new developer recently has joined the team to work on AI (bots!). His name is FilRip and say hi to him on Discord or ingame (hint: he is French ;-) )

In the last year a prototype for better (predictive) nade physics & replication has been worked on which is almost ready for initial testing; it will be used for grenades and a community favorite: knife throwing.

The first iteration on the first person weapon animations will be applied in the near future.

Changelog

Fixed

Breakable objects like windows not reset after round

"Validation Failed" connection reset on some systems

Serverbrowser bugfixing

Pause-in-pre-round bug

Maps

MAP-2on2-Exile: Reworked floor near Pool (fix flickering artifacts)

MAP-2on2-Lock: Reworked light (too muddy and washed out before)

MAP-Trainyard: Some wall painting, fix collision train ladder, fixed broken middle door

MAP-Scope: Scope a bit brighter overall, collision fixes, slightly polished landscape near Silo-Bunker.

MAP-Escape: Landscape and collision fix

MAP-RapidWaters: More light in team bases, less harsh contrast outside, added concrete in hostage base instead of gravel

MAP-Blister: Collision fixes

MAP-Fueled: Updated „Wall of Fame“

MAP-Trainstation][: Added blocking collision on the train, removed the OP spot on high bridge for Terrorist

UI

Reworked main menu (still work in progress, feel free to give feedback!)

Misc