- Added Wall Running to Web Power Set
- Upgraded the Explosion style of the Fire Power Set
- Laser Bolt and Sonic Blast can now bounce off of surfaces
- Added several new player options, including Max Speed and Time Slow Modifier
- Fixed bugs that were causing issues with enemy spawning
- Recoded damage and force calculations for more accurate collisions
- Performance Updates and Optimizations
Project Demigod update for 17 June 2022
Update 0.12 - Wall Running
Patchnotes via Steam Community
