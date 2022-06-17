 Skip to content

Project Demigod update for 17 June 2022

Update 0.12 - Wall Running

Update 0.12 - Wall Running

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Wall Running to Web Power Set
  • Upgraded the Explosion style of the Fire Power Set
  • Laser Bolt and Sonic Blast can now bounce off of surfaces
  • Added several new player options, including Max Speed and Time Slow Modifier
  • Fixed bugs that were causing issues with enemy spawning
  • Recoded damage and force calculations for more accurate collisions
  • Performance Updates and Optimizations
