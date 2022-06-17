 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 17 June 2022

New Props, Faster mutli-select, changes to fly/walk, graphics enhancements

Share · View all patches · Build 8954464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.72

  • New Props
  • Five sandbag variations
  • Tent tunnel
  • 2x2m metric walls with high and low side ports, rotate for more variations
  • Shift-point to multi select
  • Added keybindings for Fly Up and Fly Down
  • Changed default key for Fly down to ALT to not conflict with CTRL-Z
  • Movement mode is now defaulted to Fly instead of Walk
  • Added Ambient Occlusion to make shadows nicer
  • Adjusted shortcut bar icon to match prop icons
  • Bug Fixes
  • When cloning props, activation targets will be removed
  • Movement keybindings update all help panels
  • Enabled Right Shift during resizing
  • Right click to clear shortcut bar doesn't refresh
