New Props, Faster mutli-select, changes to fly/walk, graphics enhancements

1.0.0.72
- New Props
- Five sandbag variations
- Tent tunnel
- 2x2m metric walls with high and low side ports, rotate for more variations
- Shift-point to multi select
- Added keybindings for Fly Up and Fly Down
- Changed default key for Fly down to ALT to not conflict with CTRL-Z
- Movement mode is now defaulted to Fly instead of Walk
- Added Ambient Occlusion to make shadows nicer
- Adjusted shortcut bar icon to match prop icons
- Bug Fixes
- When cloning props, activation targets will be removed
- Movement keybindings update all help panels
- Enabled Right Shift during resizing
- Right click to clear shortcut bar doesn't refresh
Changed files in this update