Updated version 0.14

Version 0.14:

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug where marshals could be repeated in some cases.

● Fixed a bug where official deaths were sometimes not reported in the quarterly report.

● Fixed a bug where the information bar at the bottom of certain window scales would disappear.

● Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen at the end of a turn. (2923).

● Fixed a bug where city defense would not be reduced due to combat.

● To the black screen times error code B43 supplementary repair.

● Fixed bug where friendly 70+ could join allied forces, changed to 56 +.

● And some other detail bugs.

Optimization:

● Display: city defense value/city defense upper limit when viewing territory information on strategic map.

● Improved the skills of some famous officials. (Still unfinished)

● Increased the strength of Tiller kingdom.

● Increased the incidence of inter-force engagements.

Slightly reduced the increase in land acquisition rate due to the ratio of gentry to gentry.

● You can hide the top UI interface in the strategic map scenario to avoid the situation that the top left corner is blocked and the army cannot be selected.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Setting panel can set the mood physical [numerical display] function.

