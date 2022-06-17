Updated version 0.14

Version 0.14:
Fixed:
● Fixed a bug where marshals could be repeated in some cases.
● Fixed a bug where official deaths were sometimes not reported in the quarterly report.
● Fixed a bug where the information bar at the bottom of certain window scales would disappear.
● Fixed a bug that could cause a black screen at the end of a turn. (2923).
● Fixed a bug where city defense would not be reduced due to combat.
● To the black screen times error code B43 supplementary repair.
● Fixed bug where friendly 70+ could join allied forces, changed to 56 +.
● And some other detail bugs.
Optimization:
● Display: city defense value/city defense upper limit when viewing territory information on strategic map.
● Improved the skills of some famous officials. (Still unfinished)
● Increased the strength of Tiller kingdom.
● Increased the incidence of inter-force engagements.
- Slightly reduced the increase in land acquisition rate due to the ratio of gentry to gentry.
● You can hide the top UI interface in the strategic map scenario to avoid the situation that the top left corner is blocked and the army cannot be selected.
● And some other details.
Add:
● Setting panel can set the mood physical [numerical display] function.
