Vactics - Now Available in Early Access!

I'm very pleased to announced that Vactics is now available in Early Access. The development of the game up to this point has involved a lot of work for myself but I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way.

What is Vactics today?

Right now Vactics is fully playable and full of content to discover including:

A full campaign mode where the player must try and save Solitude City by fighting through a randomly generated city with 7 different district types.

12 unlockable Tech options when building the mech.

16 Arcane Cores that further modify the game rules and actions.

17 Escalation Protocols increase the gameplay challenge and add score multipliers.

Dozens of Tech mods that can be applied to the tech to change how they function.

A daily district challenge mode for a high score chase leaderboard every day.

18 color palettes to unlock.

50+ achievements to complete.

A codex to complete with information about the Vactics, the mech and Solitude City.

Full support and remapping for mouse, keyboard and gamepad input.

What next?

During the Early Access development phase I plan to:

To continue to add polish to all content in the game with new art and a custom soundtrack.

Adjust the balance of the game based on player feedback.

Add new tech, tech mods and arcane cores to further deepen the tactical experience.

Localise the game into more languages.

Add more narrative depth to further revealing the story of the fall of Solitude City.

Thanks to those who play the game. I hope you enjoy yourself.

I'll be around constantly to ensure that I can keep improving things as much as possible over the Early Access period.

Cheers,

Gerard (The Lemur Conspiracy)