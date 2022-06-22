Vactics - Now Available in Early Access!

I'm very pleased to announced that Vactics is now available in Early Access. The development of the game up to this point has involved a lot of work for myself but I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way.
What is Vactics today?
Right now Vactics is fully playable and full of content to discover including:
- A full campaign mode where the player must try and save Solitude City by fighting through a randomly generated city with 7 different district types.
- 12 unlockable Tech options when building the mech.
- 16 Arcane Cores that further modify the game rules and actions.
- 17 Escalation Protocols increase the gameplay challenge and add score multipliers.
- Dozens of Tech mods that can be applied to the tech to change how they function.
- A daily district challenge mode for a high score chase leaderboard every day.
- 18 color palettes to unlock.
- 50+ achievements to complete.
- A codex to complete with information about the Vactics, the mech and Solitude City.
- Full support and remapping for mouse, keyboard and gamepad input.
What next?
During the Early Access development phase I plan to:
- To continue to add polish to all content in the game with new art and a custom soundtrack.
- Adjust the balance of the game based on player feedback.
- Add new tech, tech mods and arcane cores to further deepen the tactical experience.
- Localise the game into more languages.
- Add more narrative depth to further revealing the story of the fall of Solitude City.
Thanks to those who play the game. I hope you enjoy yourself.
I'll be around constantly to ensure that I can keep improving things as much as possible over the Early Access period.
Cheers,
Gerard (The Lemur Conspiracy)