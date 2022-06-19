- A small subset of players were randomly having the game hang during invader attacks. The underlying issue is a Unity issue that has not yet been resolved. Changes were made to make it extremely unlikely (hopefully impossible) for that issue to be triggered. Much thanks to Natirs for helping me remotely diagnose and test the workaround for the problem!
- A few other minor fixes and optimizations
Exodus Borealis update for 19 June 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
