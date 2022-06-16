 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 16 June 2022

Update (Version 1.5.0)

Update (Version 1.5.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8952377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is another quick patch to prepare for some of the new DLC that is coming out.

TODO

  • Weapon upgrades now improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.
  • Add all planned weapons to the game.
  • Add intro cinematics to Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and The Devil's Towers
  • Add small tutorials for Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and the Devil's Towers
  • Add a basic inventory system for Hell's Dungeon
  • Add collectibles

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Enemies might walk away from player in certain areas.
  • Ability icons don't really match abilities.
  • Ability icons don't replicate to the client.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

  • New Game Mode: The Devil's Towers (Requires The Devil's Towers DLC).

  • Added a firing range

  • New Game Mode: Death To The Heretics (Requires the Death To The Heretics DLC).

CHANGES

  • Adjusted some of the zombie priorities for different objectives.

FIXES

  • Fixed ADS issues
