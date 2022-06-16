Update (Version 1.5.0)

Hey everyone!
This is another quick patch to prepare for some of the new DLC that is coming out.
TODO
- Weapon upgrades now improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.
- Add all planned weapons to the game.
- Add intro cinematics to Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and The Devil's Towers
- Add small tutorials for Hell's Dungeon, Death To The Heretics! and the Devil's Towers
- Add a basic inventory system for Hell's Dungeon
- Add collectibles
KNOWN ISSUES
- Enemies might walk away from player in certain areas.
- Ability icons don't really match abilities.
- Ability icons don't replicate to the client.
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
-
New Game Mode: The Devil's Towers (Requires The Devil's Towers DLC).
-
Added a firing range
-
New Game Mode: Death To The Heretics (Requires the Death To The Heretics DLC).
CHANGES
- Adjusted some of the zombie priorities for different objectives.
FIXES
- Fixed ADS issues
Changed files in this update