Kaiju Wars update for 16 June 2022

Weekly Challenge 6: Dingaling's Mistake

Share · View all patches · Build 8952003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every week we upload a new special Weekly Challenge mission. Beat the mission and earn EXTRA BREAKTHROUGHS to be placed on the global leaderboards!

Dingaling's Mistake
Created by user Logrande. Doc Dingaling has invited Wagner to see his amazing new Broadcast Island - where absolutely nothing could go wrong.

Wow, Doc Dingaling's island is great! Tons of science, lots of security. Should be a cakewalk! Remember to choose some researchers to accompany you, and get that Radar car out to add to your media empire!

Missed out on last week's challenge mission? No problem! Simply click the < and > buttons below the weekly challenge mission panel on the main menu to play past challenge missions.

Good luck with the kaiju, mayors.

