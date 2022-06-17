 Skip to content

Key To Heaven update for 17 June 2022

Dev Log #19: New Content and Skills

Dev Log #19: New Content and Skills

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A new raid has been added to the i5 Forest area.
  • 4 new skills added: Accuracy, Dodge, Exhaustion and RadicalHeal.
  • A one time skill reset for all characters has been added. Can be done from a NPC on the starting map on island 1 (just below the temple).

Skills

  • The skill Deathblock has been reworked to heal you for 50% and give +5 Max HP per point!
  • The skill Sneak now gives +5 Max Stamina per point.
  • The skill Allround now gives your pet the number of points in Allround divided by 2 as exp each hit the pet does.
  • The skill Untwine now gives +2 max stamina per point.
  • The skill Snare now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
  • The skill Poison now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
  • The skill Double Damage now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
  • The skill Lifesteal now works for spells but gives 0.3% HP instead of 0.6% HP.
  • Some skill requirements have been reduced to make it easier for mages to get them.
  • A help menu added to the skills tab so you can easily see what skills are class restricted. But pretty much all skills now work for all players.
  • Parry rebalanced.
  • The skill LootFinder has been boosted to provide increase chance of getting unique skills applied to +0 items.
  • Rebalanced resistance so that it blocks 0.8DMG per point instead of 1 and increased the max points in it from 6 to 10.
  • Increased double hit from max 5 points to max 10 points.
  • Skill trueshot has been adjusted to 10 points and 2% chance per point.
  • Skill petpower boosted with: "If the pet gets the killing blow, you get +1Gold/point."

Fixes

  • Fixed so debless and entangle from monsters has unique spell icons on the screen.
  • Fixed so spells deselect correctly.
  • Fixed so item can not break when removing all upgrades from it.
  • Fixed spell icon showing the wrong image when time left is below 1minute.
  • Fixed so Reputation saves correctly.
  • Fixed resistance as it said it blocks 1dmg per point from monsters but it was actually 0.5.

Balancing

  • When you cast a heal spell on someone else. It will also heal yourself.
  • I5 colloseum has been boosted with more EXP.
  • You can now upgrade all belts and offhand items.
  • Some item stats have been changed.
  • Removing upgrades from an item can no longer fail.
  • Adjusted prices in i5 shops.
  • The i5 raid that costs 2emeralds/entry now costs 1 emerald instead.
  • i5 boss Mayhem now gives more exp.
  • Rebalanced/boosted a lot of pets.
  • Assassin weapons now gives some AC and have slightly lower dmg.
  • Rebalanced some monsters and items.
  • Lowered price on break prevention.
  • A player now has 80% chance to hit another monster/player when attacking. (affected by new skill).
  • Made it easier to get the first key to enter Island 2.
  • Adjusted some spell target areas and ranges.

Improvements

  • Right clicking the screen with a spell selected will deselect it.
  • Now displaying a short text near the spell buff icons so you know more what they do.
  • Will now clear map items from a map no players has been on after 12 hours instead of 90minutes.
  • Added a pot shop and healing area in i3 "town/harbour".
  • Added some basic info about +0 items to the flag menu.
  • Housing point distribution moved from the skill page to the stats page.
  • 4 new skill upgrade types added since we have 4 new Skills.
  • More information added to the ingame formula list under the flag menu.
  • Improved spellicons gfx.
