Dev Log #19: New Content and Skills

Highlights
- A new raid has been added to the i5 Forest area.
- 4 new skills added: Accuracy, Dodge, Exhaustion and RadicalHeal.
- A one time skill reset for all characters has been added. Can be done from a NPC on the starting map on island 1 (just below the temple).
Skills
- The skill Deathblock has been reworked to heal you for 50% and give +5 Max HP per point!
- The skill Sneak now gives +5 Max Stamina per point.
- The skill Allround now gives your pet the number of points in Allround divided by 2 as exp each hit the pet does.
- The skill Untwine now gives +2 max stamina per point.
- The skill Snare now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
- The skill Poison now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
- The skill Double Damage now works for all different types of attacks. Including spells.
- The skill Lifesteal now works for spells but gives 0.3% HP instead of 0.6% HP.
- Some skill requirements have been reduced to make it easier for mages to get them.
- A help menu added to the skills tab so you can easily see what skills are class restricted. But pretty much all skills now work for all players.
- Parry rebalanced.
- The skill LootFinder has been boosted to provide increase chance of getting unique skills applied to +0 items.
- Rebalanced resistance so that it blocks 0.8DMG per point instead of 1 and increased the max points in it from 6 to 10.
- Increased double hit from max 5 points to max 10 points.
- Skill trueshot has been adjusted to 10 points and 2% chance per point.
- Skill petpower boosted with: "If the pet gets the killing blow, you get +1Gold/point."
Fixes
- Fixed so debless and entangle from monsters has unique spell icons on the screen.
- Fixed so spells deselect correctly.
- Fixed so item can not break when removing all upgrades from it.
- Fixed spell icon showing the wrong image when time left is below 1minute.
- Fixed so Reputation saves correctly.
- Fixed resistance as it said it blocks 1dmg per point from monsters but it was actually 0.5.
Balancing
- When you cast a heal spell on someone else. It will also heal yourself.
- I5 colloseum has been boosted with more EXP.
- You can now upgrade all belts and offhand items.
- Some item stats have been changed.
- Removing upgrades from an item can no longer fail.
- Adjusted prices in i5 shops.
- The i5 raid that costs 2emeralds/entry now costs 1 emerald instead.
- i5 boss Mayhem now gives more exp.
- Rebalanced/boosted a lot of pets.
- Assassin weapons now gives some AC and have slightly lower dmg.
- Rebalanced some monsters and items.
- Lowered price on break prevention.
- A player now has 80% chance to hit another monster/player when attacking. (affected by new skill).
- Made it easier to get the first key to enter Island 2.
- Adjusted some spell target areas and ranges.
Improvements
- Right clicking the screen with a spell selected will deselect it.
- Now displaying a short text near the spell buff icons so you know more what they do.
- Will now clear map items from a map no players has been on after 12 hours instead of 90minutes.
- Added a pot shop and healing area in i3 "town/harbour".
- Added some basic info about +0 items to the flag menu.
- Housing point distribution moved from the skill page to the stats page.
- 4 new skill upgrade types added since we have 4 new Skills.
- More information added to the ingame formula list under the flag menu.
- Improved spellicons gfx.
