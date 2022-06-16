Patch notes v0.1.003 (minor update)
NEW
- Added pick-up sounds for HP, Ammo and Invulnerability power-ups.
- Added kill notify sound.
- Added headshot notify sound.
CHANGES
- Replaced Felsineum Plaza elevators with bounce pads.
- User settings now load right as the game starts, instead of when you skip the Release Notes screen.
- Minor map changes.
- Minor weapon rebalancing.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where sometimes clicking "back" from the settings menu would take you from in-game to the main menu or get you stuck in a black screen in case you were already in the menu.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update