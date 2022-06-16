 Skip to content

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 16 June 2022

Patch notes v0.1.003

Build 8951596

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v0.1.003 (minor update)

NEW

  • Added pick-up sounds for HP, Ammo and Invulnerability power-ups.
  • Added kill notify sound.
  • Added headshot notify sound.

CHANGES

  • Replaced Felsineum Plaza elevators with bounce pads.
  • User settings now load right as the game starts, instead of when you skip the Release Notes screen.
  • Minor map changes.
  • Minor weapon rebalancing.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes clicking "back" from the settings menu would take you from in-game to the main menu or get you stuck in a black screen in case you were already in the menu.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
