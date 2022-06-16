 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 16 June 2022

Patch 0.02.000 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 8951478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted length of the audio file for the LLB.
  • Changed van phone number area code.
  • Changed color of Polk house on interactive map to improve visibility.
  • Adjusted viewing angle of Notepad.
  • Fixed camera screen artifact.
  • Reduced Camera's Night Vision brightness.
  • Added Church on Spruce Street.
  • Fixed artifact on EMF Meter.
  • Darkened HUD Crosshair.
  • Resolved Main Menu glitch where the confirmation window would remain up while entering the settings menu.
