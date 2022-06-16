Patch 0.02.000 is live

- Adjusted length of the audio file for the LLB.
- Changed van phone number area code.
- Changed color of Polk house on interactive map to improve visibility.
- Adjusted viewing angle of Notepad.
- Fixed camera screen artifact.
- Reduced Camera's Night Vision brightness.
- Added Church on Spruce Street.
- Fixed artifact on EMF Meter.
- Darkened HUD Crosshair.
- Resolved Main Menu glitch where the confirmation window would remain up while entering the settings menu.
