Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 16 June 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.99

HUGE AND DEEP Quality of Life Improvements! Here they are finally!
Restart Steam to force Update if you're seeing this recently

  • Fixed issue about spawning BETA Character getting stuck out of nowhere
  • Fixed issue when BETA Characters dies the body will never get erased
  • Fixed issue with the M202 Light Projectile not being angled right during spawn
  • Added Password protection for people who want to seclude
  • Added UI Sound for better feeling
  • Added new Submenus when you try to quit the game to Main Menu. Some people got issues with clicking accidentally while moving the controller or clicking
  • Added 5 new colors for people who likes colors
  • Adjusted the Home Seeking Magnitude of the Zapper Gun to be less hard to intercept the target.
  • Adjusted the Stun from the Baseball Bat projectile and reduced the detection radius.
  • Adjusted some values about the Giant Bomb (More letal and the range is gigantic, also the fuse is faster)
  • Added Buttons for Social Media on the Main Menu
  • Changed the Air Control Maneuver while in air/launched, so you can dodge projectiles or even go back to the arena
  • Changed the order of Maps to be played during map Cycle
  • You can press ESC to access menu during Gameplay (F10 Still works)
  • Now in the Gameplay Menu you can change Character without seeking death (You still die in the process)
  • 3 Old/New Character in BETA Mode (Just a warning: These character are not ready to be played properly, just to show how it feels!)
  • When you host a server you can customise what kind of item you want to Spawn
  • In the Main Menu the version can be seen on the top right of the screen
  • Pedro react to Hits now
