Knights of the Deep - 0.99

HUGE AND DEEP Quality of Life Improvements! Here they are finally!
Restart Steam to force Update if you're seeing this recently
- Fixed issue about spawning BETA Character getting stuck out of nowhere
- Fixed issue when BETA Characters dies the body will never get erased
- Fixed issue with the M202 Light Projectile not being angled right during spawn
- Added Password protection for people who want to seclude
- Added UI Sound for better feeling
- Added new Submenus when you try to quit the game to Main Menu. Some people got issues with clicking accidentally while moving the controller or clicking
- Added 5 new colors for people who likes colors
- Adjusted the Home Seeking Magnitude of the Zapper Gun to be less hard to intercept the target.
- Adjusted the Stun from the Baseball Bat projectile and reduced the detection radius.
- Adjusted some values about the Giant Bomb (More letal and the range is gigantic, also the fuse is faster)
- Added Buttons for Social Media on the Main Menu
- Changed the Air Control Maneuver while in air/launched, so you can dodge projectiles or even go back to the arena
- Changed the order of Maps to be played during map Cycle
- You can press ESC to access menu during Gameplay (F10 Still works)
- Now in the Gameplay Menu you can change Character without seeking death (You still die in the process)
- 3 Old/New Character in BETA Mode (Just a warning: These character are not ready to be played properly, just to show how it feels!)
- When you host a server you can customise what kind of item you want to Spawn
- In the Main Menu the version can be seen on the top right of the screen
- Pedro react to Hits now
Changed files in this update