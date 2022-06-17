Update 1.0.7b and server wipe

NOTE: EU and US servers are under maintenance and will be online in about 2 hours.
Game changes
- Added 2 new tabs in the server browser
- List of available server hosting providers
- A new action menu where you can configure and host your own server.
- You can now see more info about each server in server browser
- How many have visited the server
- How many houses are on the server
- The % of how much of the land is occupied
- When was the server last wiped
- Is the server PVP or PVE
- Ping to the server (If server is not using default port ping is not available)
- Italian and Turkish languages added
- Improved the player vendor price menu
- Items worth 1000 mk or more and sold at general store now get logged to the admin panel log
- Tent and house decay now get logged to the admin panel log
- Added building blocked zones near some points of interest
- Julia’s mysterious vendor now has new model
- Placeables and the trading vendors now start decaying if they were placed near a house and the house decayed, Hovering over these placeables will show the decay timer
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with decay time going to 1 minute when placing home
- Fixed vendor bug where the wrong item would deplete when buying from vendor stock
- Garden firepit and Fireplace can now be interacted correctly
- Campfire cannot be picked up but can be used for cooking
- Flying under the map should no longer delete the player
- House interior visibility should now be set more reliably
- Moving while using /noclip should no longer make sound
- Admin will no longer lose HP in snowy terrain while noclipping
- Energy symbol for consumables should now be displayed in chest and trading windows
