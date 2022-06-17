 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 17 June 2022

Update 1.0.7b and server wipe

NOTE: EU and US servers are under maintenance and will be online in about 2 hours.

Game changes

  • Added 2 new tabs in the server browser
  • List of available server hosting providers
  • A new action menu where you can configure and host your own server.
  • You can now see more info about each server in server browser
  • How many have visited the server
  • How many houses are on the server
  • The % of how much of the land is occupied
  • When was the server last wiped
  • Is the server PVP or PVE
  • Ping to the server (If server is not using default port ping is not available)
  • Italian and Turkish languages added
  • Improved the player vendor price menu
  • Items worth 1000 mk or more and sold at general store now get logged to the admin panel log
  • Tent and house decay now get logged to the admin panel log
  • Added building blocked zones near some points of interest
  • Julia’s mysterious vendor now has new model
  • Placeables and the trading vendors now start decaying if they were placed near a house and the house decayed, Hovering over these placeables will show the decay timer

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug with decay time going to 1 minute when placing home
  • Fixed vendor bug where the wrong item would deplete when buying from vendor stock
  • Garden firepit and Fireplace can now be interacted correctly
  • Campfire cannot be picked up but can be used for cooking
  • Flying under the map should no longer delete the player
  • House interior visibility should now be set more reliably
  • Moving while using /noclip should no longer make sound
  • Admin will no longer lose HP in snowy terrain while noclipping
  • Energy symbol for consumables should now be displayed in chest and trading windows
