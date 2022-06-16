Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 8951332 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi all! Here is version 1.40 of KotC 2. It's a small update. Here's the list of changes:

Fixed a source of crashes when recruiting a new companion and summoning a creature . This bug was introduced in version 1.39. My apologies for that! Anytime there's a bad bug like that, please email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com . That's the quickest way for me to fix the issue. I heard about the bug only today (thank you Juhani!!).

. This bug was introduced in version 1.39. My apologies for that! Anytime there's a bad bug like that, please email me at . That's the quickest way for me to fix the issue. I heard about the bug only today (thank you Juhani!!). Fixed a problem in the High Sewers script about the buried treasure of the Sharkman Druid .

. Fixed an issue with the free trip attempt conducted as part of an Attack of Opportunity or Ready Versus Approach command.

conducted as part of an Attack of Opportunity or Ready Versus Approach command. Expanded the in-game chart of damage rolls according to each size category.

according to each size category. Fixed the help for the Death Knight special ability ' Conviction ' in the Feats & Abilities tab of the Character Sheet.

' in the Feats & Abilities tab of the Character Sheet. Added some code to accelerate gameplay during combat. I haven't finished doing this. I'll add more optimisation code in coming updates.

Thank You, Stalwart Knights And Puissant Wizards! Take care! ^_^