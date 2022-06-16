Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.40

Hi all! Here is version 1.40 of KotC 2. It's a small update. Here's the list of changes:
- Fixed a source of crashes when recruiting a new companion and summoning a creature. This bug was introduced in version 1.39. My apologies for that! Anytime there's a bad bug like that, please email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com. That's the quickest way for me to fix the issue. I heard about the bug only today (thank you Juhani!!).
- Fixed a problem in the High Sewers script about the buried treasure of the Sharkman Druid.
- Fixed an issue with the free trip attempt conducted as part of an Attack of Opportunity or Ready Versus Approach command.
- Expanded the in-game chart of damage rolls according to each size category.
- Fixed the help for the Death Knight special ability 'Conviction' in the Feats & Abilities tab of the Character Sheet.
- Added some code to accelerate gameplay during combat. I haven't finished doing this. I'll add more optimisation code in coming updates.
Thank You, Stalwart Knights And Puissant Wizards! Take care! ^_^
Changed files in this update