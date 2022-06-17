 Skip to content

Breeders of the Nephelym: Alpha update for 17 June 2022

Public Build 0.756.3 Now with Lovense Support!

Starting with build 0.756.3, the game now has support for all Lovense sex toys!

Experience the sensations felt by characters in the game using high quality elegantly designed sex toys from Lovense.

Changes Since 0.754.3
Toy Connection Guide

