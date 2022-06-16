- New option in settings "self damage" to turn off damage caused by yourself
- New interrupt animation if a player gets into supercharge mode
- Bomb arrows now stay on the map to be collected after exploding
- New bomb arrow supercharged mode
- Names for each map added
- Tossed players now reflect from walls causing extra damage
- Many new animations and sprites
- Fixed a bug which caused lava-borders to stay
- Fixed a bug with the new breakable pots
- Many fixes & improvements
Manic Archers update for 16 June 2022
Update 3.6.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
