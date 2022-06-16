 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Manic Archers update for 16 June 2022

Update 3.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8950926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New option in settings "self damage" to turn off damage caused by yourself
  • New interrupt animation if a player gets into supercharge mode
  • Bomb arrows now stay on the map to be collected after exploding
  • New bomb arrow supercharged mode
  • Names for each map added
  • Tossed players now reflect from walls causing extra damage
  • Many new animations and sprites
  • Fixed a bug which caused lava-borders to stay
  • Fixed a bug with the new breakable pots
  • Many fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1521412
  • Loading history…
Depot 1521413
  • Loading history…
Depot 1521414
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link