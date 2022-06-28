Overcooked! 2 - Analytics Update

Hello there, Chefs! 👨‍🍳

Thank you for your patience and feedback, as we have worked on improving online matchmaking with our previous updates! ✨

As part of our efforts to improve online play, we have added analytics, so we can gather enough data to help us determine what is causing some players to have a different experience when playing with others. This update does not have crossplay, and is for PC (Steam) only

This update is purely to help us figure out how we can improve online matchmaking for all players.The update will only collect multiplayer error rates data, and not personal player data.🍳

Our chefs over in the Team17 kitchen will be working hard as we perfect the recipe to a tasty multiplayer experience in the coming weeks. Many thanks for your patience whilst we look into this! 🙇

Stay tuned for future announcements! 🔊

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.

