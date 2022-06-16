Multiplayer Fix & Colored Unit Icons

A little patch to address something that hasn't worked until now:

Up to now it hasn't been possible to start a multiplayer game with the Map Inland Sea. Remote players would consistently get disconnected upon trying to join the match. This has been due to the much larger amount of objects, in this particular map, that had to be transferred over the internet.

What I did to address this, was making the server transfer the data over the course of a slightly longer time (one or a few seconds, depending on the amount of data) rather than all at once. So far this seems to have resolved the problem for me. But if the problem still persists for any of you, let me know.

In addition to this, I tweaked the appearance of unit icons. In the last patch I added a symbol in the upper left corner to help easier identifying various types of units. Now I added the players color to this symbol, which makes the symbol visually clearer and also adds a nice stain of color.