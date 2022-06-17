Early Access V002.0 - Code Overhaul Update

Hey guys!

I've been working my buttocks off to get this update done as soon as possible, while still delivering my quality standards. I'm happy with this update, it turned out good and it will make big content updates in the future way easier to integrate!

That said, with the whole code overhaul there might be some new bugs to arise or elements that are different than before. We did excessive testing, however with a small team sometimes things slip through the cracks.

Please feel free to give your opinions and suggestions on this in a constructive manner and we will see what we can do about them! <3

Thank you guys for your patience, I wish I could drop the wildlife update already, but that is HUGE and will need more time! I'll keep you guys updated!

Thank you for playing and joining in on the Yosemite Forest Ranger journey! <3

PatchNotes:

New Content:

Choppable tree Stumps and TreeBranchDebris -> Gives Firewood which burns longer than sticks.

Sharpening Stone, spawns randomly at certain locations.

Skill books which give XP

Kitchen Cabinets as Storage, if this works well I'll add more. (Request your favorite locations!)

New Items:

Rusty Hatchet (as equipment) for chopping tree stumps and debris

Sharpening Stone (Used in repairing the Hatchet)

Firewood burns longer than sticks

TreeStumps and Branch debris placed all over the map

Cooking books (Skill books)

Changes:

New Save System, this means current savegames are NOT compatible. You'll have to start a new game. (Sorry!)

Current state of crafting stations and other world interaction objects are SAVED NOW! (Meaning, Inventories, current crafting cue, current combustible etc.) 🥳

Character movement and TP/FP are changed a bit. Character can bend over forward and backwards a bit (handy when chopping trees).

Certain steps of the tutorial are time-skipped now, so won't get stuck if you don't read and picked stuff up before that step came in the tut.

Recipe Books will spawn randomly at certain locations (No more fixed locations)

[spoiler]In the Abandoned Village all sinks will have Dirty Water which makes you kinda sick, kitchen sinks only fill canteens on interaction, bathroom sinks are still drink and fill, at a cost for dire moments![/spoiler]

I'm working on swimming so the Lake might look a little different through the coming updates!

Red Spotted Mushrooms are even more dangerous raw.

Fall damage is more severe and dangerous now, watch out with heights!

Bugfixes:

Forageables and sticks don't spawn into each other anymore.

When picking up a Tape it will dissapear right away instead of after voice line.

Sadly no fix for the audio drops yet.. Looking into this HARD it's not an easy issue. It does seem to be related to opening/closing the map, it loads the voice lines in when you open the map. And the issues seem to be related to the way the engine handles audio that is loaded and killed upon closing the map... Not an easy issue or fix sadly. But a reloading to the Main Menu and back in gamee gets the sound back!

DevNotes/Nerd Details:

Updated to the newest version of UIS therefore most of the code had to be rewritten. But this makes it easier to integrate other components down the line so it was worth it!

Therefore there might be some new bugs. I think we covered most...

EMS is integrated and makes life good!

Swimming system is being worked on, so the lake material changes through updates for testing what works and looks best!

By the way, how do you think Theo will do behind that computer? And yes kids, that's what PC's looked like in the 80's!