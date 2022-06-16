 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 16 June 2022

Visual and Audio Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Karenfang sandbox now correctly lasts 99 days
  • Reduced fog density and glare, this should make things a lot better
  • Greatly reduced the volume of construction sounds
  • Added construction sounds for fields and lamppost
  • Reduced doppler effect distortion for construction sounds
  • Improved peasants pathfinding (should lead to less peasants stuck on construction sites)
  • A few small UI improvements

