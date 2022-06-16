- Fixed: Karenfang sandbox now correctly lasts 99 days
- Reduced fog density and glare, this should make things a lot better
- Greatly reduced the volume of construction sounds
- Added construction sounds for fields and lamppost
- Reduced doppler effect distortion for construction sounds
- Improved peasants pathfinding (should lead to less peasants stuck on construction sites)
- A few small UI improvements
Black Forest update for 16 June 2022
Visual and Audio Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
