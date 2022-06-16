New content added: Learn C++ Coding Trivia Part 1

New Quiz added!

Wow the game is getting bigger!

Today we have added Learn C++ Quiz Part 1. This quiz includes 10 questions.

The language has expanded significantly over time, and modern C++ now has object-oriented, generic, and functional features in addition to facilities for low-level memory manipulation. Test your knowledge about C++ or learn new language! Part 1 is followed by Parts 2 and 3. In part 1 we will learn C++ very basics.

Current state of the game includes 70 questions and 7 themes. Each theme have 10 questions and 4 options:

**

Caribbean countries and territories Flag Quiz (10 questions)

All-Stars Ice-Hockey Quiz (10 questions)

Solar System Trivia (10 questions)

The Roman Empire Trivia (10 questions)

European countries and territories Quiz (10 questions)

Learn C++ Coding Trivia Part 1(10 questions)

General Knowledge Quiz (10 questions) **

Best regards

Icany