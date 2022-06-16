Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 7

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (7) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Raft moving backwards in FastSail mode
- Fixed: Possibility to put Barrels on Campfire
- Fixed: Player getting stuck between underwater objects (swim collider radius reduced)
- Fixed: On New Game screen, after clicking on the "Sandbox" toggle, the "Next" button switched to "Start", rendering the button unusable and preventing the start of a new game
- Fixed: Coconut pots levitating above the cooking surface (the rock) when placed around the camp fire
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update