Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 16 June 2022

Hotfix (e1.7.2) & Beta Hotfix (e1.8.0 - 16/06/22)

e1.7.2

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when a watched agent died while using the first-person camera.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when helping a village that was being raided.
  • Fixed a crash caused by the Escort Caravan quest.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred after winning the Prodigal Son quest fight.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when declaring war while in a settlement and in an army.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on older saves with heroes that had no first names.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred in battles.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading the battle screen.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when awarding the tournament prize to the winner's hero.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to load a corrupted save file.
  • Fixed a crash caused by Extortion by Deserters quest parties moving to the map edge.
  • Fixed a crash related to army AI.
  • Fixed several column formation-related crashes.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred on the Save/Load screen when displaying save files from later game versions.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the ransom from releasing a prisoner from being received.
  • Fixed a bug that caused crafting orders to be incorrectly marked as unsuccessful in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue with unintentional dismounts when trying to give orders using the action key.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented prisoners from being released when a party was destroyed.
  • (Modding) Fixed the missing decals issue that happened when a module was enabled before the Native module.

Changes

  • Dialogue changes and balancing for the Family Feud quest. Added a fight scene to allow the notable to take revenge.
e1.8.0 Beta

Singleplayer

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused Notables to join tournaments.
  • Fixed a bug that caused crafting pieces to reset after save/load.

