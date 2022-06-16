Hotfix (e1.7.2) & Beta Hotfix (e1.8.0 - 16/06/22)

e1.7.2
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a watched agent died while using the first-person camera.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when helping a village that was being raided.
- Fixed a crash caused by the Escort Caravan quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after winning the Prodigal Son quest fight.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when declaring war while in a settlement and in an army.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on older saves with heroes that had no first names.
- Fixed a crash that occurred in battles.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading the battle screen.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when awarding the tournament prize to the winner's hero.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to load a corrupted save file.
- Fixed a crash caused by Extortion by Deserters quest parties moving to the map edge.
- Fixed a crash related to army AI.
- Fixed several column formation-related crashes.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on the Save/Load screen when displaying save files from later game versions.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the ransom from releasing a prisoner from being received.
- Fixed a bug that caused crafting orders to be incorrectly marked as unsuccessful in some cases.
- Fixed an issue with unintentional dismounts when trying to give orders using the action key.
- Fixed a bug that prevented prisoners from being released when a party was destroyed.
- (Modding) Fixed the missing decals issue that happened when a module was enabled before the Native module.
Changes
- Dialogue changes and balancing for the Family Feud quest. Added a fight scene to allow the notable to take revenge.
e1.8.0 Beta
Singleplayer
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Notables to join tournaments.
- Fixed a bug that caused crafting pieces to reset after save/load.
