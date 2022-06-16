EA v0.51 Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8948212 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

EA v0.51 update adds dirt road to the game. Also, the mechanics of building fields have been changed. Now you can get corners with different angles instead of rectangles.



New content

Dirt road: A road that is 40% more affordable than the stone road.

A road that is 40% more affordable than the stone road. New field building mechanic: Now you can get corners with different angles instead of rectangles.

Now you can get corners with different angles instead of rectangles. Loading screen: Game loading times have been extended due to the late world creation process. That's why we now run this process in the background with a loading screen.

Optimization:

Shadow optimization: Performance improvement has been made by turning off the shadows of some objects while making shadows more precise.

Changes

Field crops: Field crops have been adjusted to suit the new field building system. Added wind effect to grape leaves.

Bug fixes

Ship movement: Added codes to prevent the ship from suddenly flying to another part of the map and entering a bug there. However, bugs can occur due to the interactive change of the earth's surface and the recalculation of the navigation system. Errors encountered will be corrected over time. Currently, most of the bugs in v0.50 are prevented.

Happy games to all of you!