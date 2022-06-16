06/16 (Thu) Update - “Summer Festival Memories ～Fleeting Moments～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 06/16 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- “Summer Festival Memories ～Fleeting Moments～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Love Dance)” starts!
Get a free 10-draw from the “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Love Dance)” every day!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0410_220616_1_0_a88672d4c73d3aca55ed46730b92c4df33b419539b63d41e702d85e81eef1a24_en.html?GameView=N] “Fleeting V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V-Stone Pack,”
“New Owner Support Pack (STM)” [/url] now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
