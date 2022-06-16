Patch 0.20.24

Changes:
- Added "Clear Cache" button to the Town Panel. This would clear your client's saved version of the town and reload the server's version fully and should help the issue of constantly reappearing client blocks that cannot be deleted.
- Renamed Work Town to Workplace and Bed Town to Hometown.
- Villagers will try to shift aside if they are walking slowly in each other.
- Town camera is zoomed to the maximum instead of starting in the middle.
Fixes:
- AFK notification will not spam and be removed shortly after becoming active again.
- Villagers not going back to work and following you after having a conversation with each other.
- Villagers working without tools or with the wrong type of tool.
- Conquered towns should not revert back to the previous owner.
Changed files in this update