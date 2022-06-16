 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 16 June 2022

Patch 0.20.24

Share · View all patches · Build 8947964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added "Clear Cache" button to the Town Panel. This would clear your client's saved version of the town and reload the server's version fully and should help the issue of constantly reappearing client blocks that cannot be deleted.
  • Renamed Work Town to Workplace and Bed Town to Hometown.
  • Villagers will try to shift aside if they are walking slowly in each other.
  • Town camera is zoomed to the maximum instead of starting in the middle.

Fixes:

  • AFK notification will not spam and be removed shortly after becoming active again.
  • Villagers not going back to work and following you after having a conversation with each other.
  • Villagers working without tools or with the wrong type of tool.
  • Conquered towns should not revert back to the previous owner.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link