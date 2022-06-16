FruitBasket TV is Here!

Hello everyone! We really appreciate the support you all have given us this past year as we develop Fruitbasket TV. Like all great game devs we have a day 1 patch to resolve some issues that have already been reported. Details of the fixes are below.

Fixed Issues with Coconuts not cleaning up on Respawn

Lowered the minimum sensitivity in adjustable in the Settings

Fixed an obstacle that was killing players on contact in Level 4

Adjusted some Checkpoint triggers in Level 7

Changed 5th checkpoint location on Level 10 to be in front of the big door instead of on top of it.

Changed one of the spike obstacles in Level 10 to U shaped.

Adjusted Credits Scene for 2560 x 1440 resolution.

We're excited to see everyone playing and getting their personal best on the leaderboards. We hope you enjoy and we look forward to hearing your feedback.