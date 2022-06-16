“The splendid seven” PvE marathon

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.
- All mercenaries who took places from 1 to 11 in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 500 monocrystals, 1000 GS.
- All pilots who took places from 11th to 25th in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 1000 GS.
- All pilots who took places from 26 to 40 in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 500 GS.
Changed depots in test branch