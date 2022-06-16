 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 16 June 2022

“The splendid seven” PvE marathon

Share · View all patches · Build 8947017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.

  • All mercenaries who took places from 1 to 11 in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 500 monocrystals, 1000 GS.
  • All pilots who took places from 11th to 25th in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 1000 GS.
  • All pilots who took places from 26 to 40 in the “The splendid seven” PvE leaderboard recorded by UMC engineers on June 27 will receive 500 GS.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8947017
Windows Content Depot 212071
Common Content Depot 212072
MacOS Content Depot 212073
Linux Content Depot 212074
