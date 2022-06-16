Update V0.900

Major Bugs Fixes:
- Skeleton archer won’t shoot after death and revived.
- Companions won’t switch to other weapons when they are out of arrows.
- Save Pose button in the free pose menu doesn’t respond.
- Boots get unequipped after interacting with furniture.
- Weapons on the left-hand shares magical attributes with a weapon on the right hand.
- Many invisible clothes and lingerie.
- Spamming two-hand sword attacks can lock your animation.
Changelog:
- Re-balance of skill points and leveling system.
- Cloud save is temporarily turned off for re-work.
- Traps are added to the levels.
- Added some new poses to existing furniture. We will keep adding more.
- Added diary(notes) to the game(WIP).
