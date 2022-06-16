 Skip to content

She Will Punish Them update for 16 June 2022

Update V0.900

Update V0.900

Share · View all patches · Build 8946552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Bugs Fixes:

  • Skeleton archer won’t shoot after death and revived.
  • Companions won’t switch to other weapons when they are out of arrows.
  • Save Pose button in the free pose menu doesn’t respond.
  • Boots get unequipped after interacting with furniture.
  • Weapons on the left-hand shares magical attributes with a weapon on the right hand.
  • Many invisible clothes and lingerie.
  • Spamming two-hand sword attacks can lock your animation.

Changelog:

  • Re-balance of skill points and leveling system.
  • Cloud save is temporarily turned off for re-work.
  • Traps are added to the levels.
  • Added some new poses to existing furniture. We will keep adding more.
  • Added diary(notes) to the game(WIP).

