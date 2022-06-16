 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 16 June 2022

Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.35

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

  • Fixed bug that allowed purchased cosmetics in another save file to be equipped in new character creation.
  • Fixed bug where spamming warp buttons on cave warp-keys would cause inventory not to load when loading into the island.
  • Fixed inventory rapidly opening and closing when using the Inventory Toggle setting.
  • Fixed stone/iron/coal nodes not respawning in the cave after dying.
  • Fixed various steam cloud save issues.

~ Balancing and small changes this patch:

  • Added a new crit window to the start of the fishing mini-game to initiate the game.
  • Increased input timing leniency for fishing crit circles
  • Made fishing patterns easier with fewer crits and slower timing.
  • Increased allowed mistakes for high-tier fish from 1 to 2.

