Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.35

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed bug that allowed purchased cosmetics in another save file to be equipped in new character creation.
- Fixed bug where spamming warp buttons on cave warp-keys would cause inventory not to load when loading into the island.
- Fixed inventory rapidly opening and closing when using the Inventory Toggle setting.
- Fixed stone/iron/coal nodes not respawning in the cave after dying.
- Fixed various steam cloud save issues.
~ Balancing and small changes this patch:
- Added a new crit window to the start of the fishing mini-game to initiate the game.
- Increased input timing leniency for fishing crit circles
- Made fishing patterns easier with fewer crits and slower timing.
- Increased allowed mistakes for high-tier fish from 1 to 2.
Changed files in this update