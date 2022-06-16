 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 16 June 2022

Patch Notes v0.02 Early Access

Patch Notes v0.02 Early Access · Build 8946154

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions:

  • New intro cinematic
  • Pimped out the blimp
  • Arizona Roadrunners team logo visual update
  • Some more announcer audio
  • Maximum passing is now on by default
  • Replays now begin at the snap (but can still be rewound)
  • Added "(Very Slow)" to the Grass in options.

Bug Fixes:

  • Infinite pile-in bug fix
  • Kickoff arrow no longer aims below ground, causing softlock where the ball to goes beneath the field
  • Line of scrimmage color changed from yellow to blue (to differentiate from first down line)
  • Ball no longer disappears off-screen during replays
  • Volume sliders are now properly split (sfx, announcer, crowd)
  • Point After Touchdown right before Halftime no longer skipped
  • kicking the ball out of bounds sets the ball to 25 yard line
  • Player possession is more immediate and responsive (after handoff, when switching with B, or when receiving the ball)
  • Audiovisual issues fixed on Load and New Season menus
  • Offensive line during field goal attempts won’t block their own kick
