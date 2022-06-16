Patch Notes v0.02 Early Access

New Additions:
- New intro cinematic
- Pimped out the blimp
- Arizona Roadrunners team logo visual update
- Some more announcer audio
- Maximum passing is now on by default
- Replays now begin at the snap (but can still be rewound)
- Added "(Very Slow)" to the Grass in options.
Bug Fixes:
- Infinite pile-in bug fix
- Kickoff arrow no longer aims below ground, causing softlock where the ball to goes beneath the field
- Line of scrimmage color changed from yellow to blue (to differentiate from first down line)
- Ball no longer disappears off-screen during replays
- Volume sliders are now properly split (sfx, announcer, crowd)
- Point After Touchdown right before Halftime no longer skipped
- kicking the ball out of bounds sets the ball to 25 yard line
- Player possession is more immediate and responsive (after handoff, when switching with B, or when receiving the ball)
- Audiovisual issues fixed on Load and New Season menus
- Offensive line during field goal attempts won’t block their own kick
Changed files in this update