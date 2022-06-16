Features
- Refinery - The Refinery can be found circling the centre of any Galaxy Sector!
- Meteorites - From Common to Rare you can find meteorites randomly on any surface
- 2x Scaling for larger displays - No more perma-720p! The game will auto scale to 1440p if there is available space in the window
- Waves! The oceans on all planets now have waves that jump in the background
- Screenshake! When landing or in combat, the screen will shake upon impact! (This may be brought to other parts of the game, just trying not to over do it)
Tweaks
- Orbits that generate can now be elliptical
Bugfixes
- Talking to an alien in a space station now counts as an interaction (normally you interact LONG before this but still a bug)
Changed files in this update