 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellaxy update for 16 June 2022

1.1.0.8_O

Share · View all patches · Build 8946034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Refinery - The Refinery can be found circling the centre of any Galaxy Sector!
  • Meteorites - From Common to Rare you can find meteorites randomly on any surface
  • 2x Scaling for larger displays - No more perma-720p! The game will auto scale to 1440p if there is available space in the window
  • Waves! The oceans on all planets now have waves that jump in the background
  • Screenshake! When landing or in combat, the screen will shake upon impact! (This may be brought to other parts of the game, just trying not to over do it)

Tweaks

  • Orbits that generate can now be elliptical

Bugfixes

  • Talking to an alien in a space station now counts as an interaction (normally you interact LONG before this but still a bug)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link