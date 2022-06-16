Dota 2 update for 16 June 2022
ClientVersion 5319
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Czech, Danish, Hungarian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Kindred of the Iron Dragon
English Localization
- DOTA_CompendiumSummary_PlayerCards_SupportersPacksCount:p{supporter_pack_count}:
Heroes
- Dragon Knight: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotName from
persona_selectorto
ability_effects_2
- Dragon Knight: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotText from
#LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selectorto
dragon_knight_dragon_tail
- Dragon Knight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/13/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Dragon Knight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/14/SlotIndexwith value of
14
- Dragon Knight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/14/SlotNamewith value of
persona_selector
- Dragon Knight: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/14/SlotTextwith value of
#LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
overthrow
Items
- Tome of Knowledge: Item purchasable reduced from
1to
0(-1)
Units
- npc_treasure_revealer: New
npc_treasure_revealer
Extra notes