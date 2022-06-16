 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 16 June 2022

ClientVersion 5319

Share · View all patches · Build 8946027 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Czech, Danish, Hungarian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Kindred of the Iron Dragon

English Localization

  • DOTA_CompendiumSummary_PlayerCards_SupportersPacksCount:p{supporter_pack_count}: {d:supporter_pack_count} Supporters Club Pack#|#{d:supporter_pack_count} Supporters Club Packs

Heroes

  • Dragon Knight: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotName from persona_selector to ability_effects_2
  • Dragon Knight: Changed ItemSlots/13/SlotText from #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector to dragon_knight_dragon_tail
  • Dragon Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Dragon Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotIndex with value of 14
  • Dragon Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Dragon Knight: Added new attribute ItemSlots/14/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector

overthrow

Items

  • Tome of Knowledge: Item purchasable reduced from 1 to 0 (-1)

Units

  • npc_treasure_revealer: New npc_treasure_revealer

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link